Missing dog that helped fight off a hijacker found near Cape Town airport

02 July 2018 - 17:23 By Dan Meyer
The Cape Town International Airport.
Image: Gueral Baytar via Google photo

Louise Schatschat is still in ICU four days after being brutally attacked by a hijacker who accosted her as she got home after taking dogs for a walk‚ which she does for a living.

A missing dog‚ whose life she tried so hard to protect‚ has now been found.

On Thursday‚ the 59-year-old arrived home at her house in Grotto Road‚ Rondebosch‚ near the University of Cape Town‚ when she was accosted by an 18-year-old attacker‚ who made off with her car.

She tried to fight him off‚ and injured her hip and pelvis in the process. She also punctured a lung.

The two dogs in the car attacked the assailant. The man crashed into a wall when one of the dogs attacked him at the wheel.

When he was arrested‚ the one dog - Khaya - was still in the car.

The other dog‚ a Labrador-cross called Sasha‚ went missing after the incident. The owners offered a R10‚000 reward for her safe return.

On Sunday‚ Sasha was found near Cape Town International Airport after the Rondebosch community pulled together to find her. After days of searching‚ resident Kelsey Hendricks spotted her in deep brush off the N2.

The owners are said to be “extremely relieved” that Sasha has returned home.

