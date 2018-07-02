Velaphi Khumalo‚ the man who called for black South Africans to do to white people what "Hitler did to the Jews" says he has accepted that the statements he made were "grossly inappropriate".

His counsel‚ Stuart Wilson‚ told the Equality Court sitting at the South Gauteng High Court on Monday that Khumalo had‚ immediately after making them‚ apologised to all "the people of South Africa" for the statements.

He had also been disciplined by his employer for his actions‚ the court heard.

"Not only did he apologise profusely‚ he faced disciplinary action by his employer‚" Wilson argued.

"There is no doubt that Mr Khumalo should not have said what he said.

"However‚ the question to be asked was whether he can be sued twice in the Equality Court for hate speech which arose from the same remarks."