Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has seen some strange things in rugby‚ but the sight of his team sleeping on the streets of a foreign city is a new one.

The Zimbabwe national team‚ currently playing in African World Cup qualifiers‚ slept on the streets outside their hotel in Tunisia on Monday night because of poor facilities and lack of funds.

“Rugby Africa has been made aware of the difficulties encountered by the Zimbabwean Rugby team – the Sables – with regards to their accommodation in Tunisia‚” Rugby Africa said in a statement.

On social media‚ former Zimbabwean Minister for Education‚ Sport‚ Arts and Culture David Coltart confirmed the news‚ saying he had received confirmation from the father of one of the players in the team.

Images of players on the streets with their belongings have also been circulating widely on social media on Tuesday.

Some reports suggest they were asked to pay a 20-euro (R320) visa fee per man at the airport‚ which they couldn’t afford and were held there for 10-hours after the squad’s passports were retained by officials.

In a voice note sent to Capitalk FM‚ Zimbabwe flanker Takudzwa Mandiwanza said the trip had been a ‘shambles’.

“We have not been paid our daily allowances for our duration in Kenya‚ including our match fees that we did not receive. Now we’re in Tunisia‚ we were detained at the airport for close to six hours‚ with no allowances given to us.

“If it wasn’t for the coach buying us sandwiches and a few drinks from his own money‚ we’d be hungry right now. The situation is very frustrating and disheartening.”