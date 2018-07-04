Emergency services in Durban had to extricate a man and woman trapped between a truck and an Armco barrier on Wednesday.

Crisis Medical spokesman Kyle van Reenen said paramedics and the local fire and rescue service had to work quickly and carefully to free the two pedestrians‚ on the busy Chris Hani Road‚ north of Durban.

“The victims were carefully extricated‚ before being placed onto specialised stretchers for the treatment of neck and spinal cord injuries.”

The man‚ believed to be around 30‚ suffered severe injuries.

Van Reenen said “advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him”.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“At this stage the cause of the incident... is unclear and will form the subject of a police investigation.”