South Africa

Man and woman pinned between truck and barrier

04 July 2018 - 16:31 By Suthentira Govender
Emergency workers had to work quickly to extricate a man trapped between a truck and armco barrier in Durban on July 4, 2018.
Emergency workers had to work quickly to extricate a man trapped between a truck and armco barrier in Durban on July 4, 2018.
Image: Crisis Medical

Emergency services in Durban had to extricate a man and woman trapped between a truck and an Armco barrier on Wednesday.

Crisis Medical spokesman Kyle van Reenen said paramedics and the local fire and rescue service had to work quickly and carefully to free the two pedestrians‚ on the busy Chris Hani Road‚ north of Durban.

“The victims were carefully extricated‚ before being placed onto specialised stretchers for the treatment of neck and spinal cord injuries.”

The man‚ believed to be around 30‚ suffered severe injuries.

Van Reenen said “advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him”.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“At this stage the cause of the incident... is unclear and will form the subject of a police investigation.”

READ MORE: 

Four personnel killed in road accident: Defence Force

A Reserve Force Unit in Pietermaritzburg travelling in a military vehicle on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal was involved in an accident‚ during which four ...
News
9 hours ago

Woman found alive in morgue fridge still critical

A woman who was declared dead at the scene of a car accident - only to be found later still breathing in a mortuary fridge - is still in a critical ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ecuador ex-president Correa dismisses arrest warrant as government 'plot' World
  2. UCT law dean slams Twitter claims of financial scandal South Africa
  3. Wikimania to bring global knowledge experts to Cape Town Sci-Tech
  4. 'Freak wave' capsizes tourist boat between Knysna Heads South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Lost and alone: KZN toddler survives two days on mountain
X