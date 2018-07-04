Brighton and Hove Albion have tabled a final offer for Percy Tau that is believed to be in the record-shattering region of R50-million and could even increase even further with performances clauses.

Tau's club Mamelodi Sundowns could earn up R65-million from the deal‚ easily surpassing any previous fee for a South African footballer and going some way to recouping the profligate spending of owner Patrice Motsepe over the last decade.

But the deal now stands at a crucial juncture‚ according to a representative of the English Premier League club‚ who did not want to be named but has‚ on Wednesday‚ been speaking exclusively to TimesLIVE.