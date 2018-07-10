South Africa

Miners’ medical aid demands ‘a matter of life and death’

10 July 2018 - 15:33 By Zingisa Mvumvu
New NUM boss David Sipunzi said the union would be going to the negotiating table in good faith and ready to make compromises where necessary
New NUM boss David Sipunzi said the union would be going to the negotiating table in good faith and ready to make compromises where necessary
Image: NUM

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is gearing up for negotiations with gold mining companies in Boksburg on Wednesday.

The union will bring a list of more than a dozen demands to the discussion.

NUM general secretary David Sipunzi said the union would be going to the negotiating table in good faith and ready to make compromises where necessary.

However‚ the union is not ready to bend on their demand that the employer contribute 70% of workers' medical aid. They want workers to foot only 30% of medical aid deductions themselves.

"Mine owners are doing away with mine hospitals and going the route of medical aids‚ therefore they must pay for it‚" said Sipunzi.

"We are going to these negotiations with the understanding that it is ‘give and take’. However‚ the medical aid benefits issue is a matter of life and death that we are not going to compromise on."

Sipunzi said the current medical aid arrangement was a 50-50 situation but they believe the employer should carry most of the bill.

Other demands by NUM include: * Annual leave to be a minimum of 35 days (currently workers qualify for 21 days of paid annual leave) * Maternity leave to be six months fully paid by employer (currently paid maternity leave is three months) * A R9‚500 entry-level ‘on surface’ wage * A R10‚500 underground wage * A housing allowance of R5‚000 * A living out allowance of R3‚000 * A monthly transport allowance of R450 * A daily meal allowance of R120

The upcoming gold sector negotiations will be facilitated by the Minerals Council of SA and are set to start at 10am on Wednesday.

READ MORE

Saftu slams bus companies’ bid for wage exemption

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says it is alarmed by reports that five bus companies have applied to be exempted from complying ...
News
5 hours ago

Strike has resulted in national shutdown at SA Post Office – CWU

Wage negotiations are continuing between the SA Post Office and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) whose members downed tools on Monday.
News
1 day ago

SA experienced highest rise in labour strikes in 2017

The country experienced its highest increase in labour strikes in 2017‚ with the figure rising by 8%.
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. One-year-old found in neighbouring suburb after wandering off from creche South Africa
  2. Sri Lanka arrests alleged cop killer monk World
  3. Three-month-old reunited with parents after kidnapping ordeal South Africa
  4. Miners’ medical aid demands ‘a matter of life and death’ South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Tshwane project helps homeless heroin addicts practise safe drug use
From shootout to jail time: How new camera tech sent first gangster to prison
X