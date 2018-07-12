South Africa

Zuma family thanks South Africans for support during their bereavement

12 July 2018 - 15:52 By Zimasa Matiwane
Vusi Zuma. File photo.
Image: Thuli Madonsela via Twitter

The family of former president Jacob Zuma has conveyed its gratitude to South Africans for their support following the death of his son Vusi.

“First and foremost‚ our organisation‚ the ANC‚ the religious community who were our pillar from the time we received the news and who prayed with us up until the end‚ friends and relatives from far and wide who comforted us.

"Every call and card‚ every flower‚ prayer and kind word was a source of untold comfort‚ to all who came to mourn with us and bid our beloved son and brother farewell. We thank you‚” family spokesperson Linda Makatini said.

Twenty-five-year-old Vusi died from lupus. He was buried at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg last Saturday.

He was the youngest of five children and his siblings included the well-known Zuma twins‚ Duduzane and Duduzile.

