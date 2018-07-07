Former president Jacob Zuma's son‚ Vusi Zuma‚ has been described as a caring and kind soul by speaker after speaker at his funeral at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

The former president's son died on Sunday after a long battle with lupus which he was diagnosed with in 2009.

Bidding Vusi farewell‚ his friends described the 25-year-old as humble‚ generous and sincere. The former president's estranged wife‚ Nompumelelo Ntuli‚ as well as his other former first ladies‚ Thobeka Madiba and Bongi Ngema‚ were among those whop attended the funeral.

Vusi's controversial brother‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ and the latter’s twin sister‚ Duduzile‚ were lauded for raising Vusi and shaping him to be "a young man whose smile melted hearts".

Vusi was born to Zuma’s late wife‚ Kate Mantsho‚ who committed suicide in 2000 when Vusi was eight years old. He was the youngest of five children Zuma had with Mantsho.