'Harsh' media worsened Vusi Zuma's illness, family says
08 July 2018 - 00:00
Former president Jacob Zuma says his family believe the media may have triggered his son's lupus flare-ups with its "harsh reports".
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.