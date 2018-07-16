All but one of the mineworkers who were trapped underground at the Phalaborwa copper mine in Limpopo have died‚ police confirmed on Monday.

Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the last remaining body was recovered in the early hours of the morning‚ bringing the death toll to six.

"The deceased are all men and the process of identifying them is still unfolding‚" said Ngoepe.

"The cause of this incident is still not clear at this stage but the police investigations‚ in conjunction with other roleplayers‚ including the affected mine‚ will tell as they are still continuing.”

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) confirmed that a group of miners had died following an underground fire on Sunday morning.

"According to reports received from Amcu’s Limpopo East leadership‚ a fire broke out at the Phalaborwa Mining Company‚ a copper mine in eastern Limpopo‚ at around 1.25am‚" union head Joseph Mathunjwa said in a statement.

“The fire reportedly started at conveyor belt five. When smoke was seen by a logistic belt operator‚ the workers were instructed to evacuate the area to the closest refuge chamber.