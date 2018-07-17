Judgment will be handed down in Equal Education’s application against the Minister of Basic Education to comply with the norms and standards for school infrastructure.

The case by the organisation‚ which was heard in the Bhisho High Court in March this year‚ seeks to ensure that government properly commits to meeting its own school infrastructure targets.

In November 2013‚ the Minister of Basic Education published legally binding norms and standards for school infrastructure‚ which compelled the department to ensure schools were safe and dignified places in which to learn. However‚ the department has failed to meet its own deadlines set out in the norms.

“If the Bhisho High Court agrees with Equal Education‚ it will mean that the country’s law on school infrastructure will be tightened‚ and there will not be any excuse for any failure by the nine provinces to comply with the deadlines which the law sets for providing essential infrastructure at schools‚” Equal Education said on the eve of the judgment.