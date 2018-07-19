South Africa

The Post Office strike is finally over

19 July 2018 - 06:00 By Nico Gous
The Post Office strike was declared over on Wednesday after a wage agreement was reached.
The Post Office strike was declared over on Wednesday after a wage agreement was reached.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

The strike at the South African Post Office (Sapo) is over.

Sapo and trade unions the Communication Workers Union (CWU)‚ Democratic Postal Workers Union (Depacu) and the SA Postal Workers Union (Sapwu) reached an agreement on salary negotiations on Wednesday.

Their strike started on July 3.

All Sapo employees will get a 6.5% salary increase‚ backdated to April 1.

The working hours for permanent part-time employees have been increased from 21.5 hours to 27.5 hours per week.

“Five hundred of these positions are earmarked to be phased in as permanent full-time employees in due course‚ following an appropriate process‚” Sapo said.

“Accumulated mail is expected to take roughly 20 work days to be processed.”

Sapo added that they had migrated 2.2-million South Africa Social Security Agency beneficiaries to the new SASSA/SAPO issued gold card.

READ MORE

Strike has resulted in national shutdown at SA Post Office – CWU

Wage negotiations are continuing between the SA Post Office and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) whose members downed tools on Monday.
News
9 days ago

Sassa reports CPS to Concourt and cops for ‘interfering’ with grant system migration

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has reported controversial grants distributor Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to the police and the ...
News
6 days ago

We didn’t prepare well enough‚ says Shabangu over grants problems

At least 1.3-million social grant beneficiaries have successfully swapped cards from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to the Post ...
Politics
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Parents shut 'death trap' school in King William’s Town South Africa
  2. Republicans mull curbing Trump after Putin summit World
  3. French fans sentenced for World Cup robberies, violence World
  4. The 68-year-old beauty set to go under the hammer at one of Africa’s biggest ... South Africa
  5. Elephants to roam in northern Addo park…for the first time in 150 years South Africa

Latest Videos

#MandelaDay: how South Africa honoured Madiba on his 100th birthday
Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
X