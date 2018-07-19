The strike at the South African Post Office (Sapo) is over.

Sapo and trade unions the Communication Workers Union (CWU)‚ Democratic Postal Workers Union (Depacu) and the SA Postal Workers Union (Sapwu) reached an agreement on salary negotiations on Wednesday.

Their strike started on July 3.

All Sapo employees will get a 6.5% salary increase‚ backdated to April 1.

The working hours for permanent part-time employees have been increased from 21.5 hours to 27.5 hours per week.

“Five hundred of these positions are earmarked to be phased in as permanent full-time employees in due course‚ following an appropriate process‚” Sapo said.

“Accumulated mail is expected to take roughly 20 work days to be processed.”

Sapo added that they had migrated 2.2-million South Africa Social Security Agency beneficiaries to the new SASSA/SAPO issued gold card.