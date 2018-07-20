South Africa

Eastern Cape mom dies trying to save toddler from burning shack

20 July 2018 - 19:42 By Naledi Shange
A mother and her child died in a fire in Merelisa Locality‚ Thoboyi Village, Eastern Cape on July 19 2018
Image: GENE BLEVINS/REUTERS

An Eastern Cape woman who tried to rescue her three-year-old daughter from their burning shack died with the child‚ police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday evening‚ said Captain Jackson Manatha.

"It is alleged that the mother left her four children at home and went to the shop on Thursday‚ at about 6.30pm‚ at Merelisa Locality‚ Thoboyi Village‚ Ngqamakhwe‚" said Manatha.

"It is further alleged that she was informed by one of her children that the house was on fire. Unfortunately the three-year-old toddler was inside the house.

“She came back rushing and went inside the burning house trying to rescue the child. Unfortunately both of them died in the fire‚" said Manatha.

It was not immediately clear what had sparked the blaze.

