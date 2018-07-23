Sappi's R7-billion injection to boost KZN economy

Sappi Limited has announced a whopping R7-billion in planned investments in KwaZulu-Natal which acting Premier Sihle Zikalala believes will have a massive positive impact on the province’s economy.

The South African pulp and paper company on Monday announced major planned upgrades at its Saiccor Mill in Umkomaas‚ south of Durban. The investments will include a R2.7-billion capacity expansion project and a planned R5-billion over five years in various continuous improvement initiatives and upgrade projects.

Zikalala said in a statement on Monday that it was heartening that more and more business organisations such as Sappi continue to express their commitment to the provincial economy.

He said the massive investments currently being poured into different parts of the province by big conglomerates were a major vote of confidence in the province’s resolve to grow its economy.

Zikalala said the increased and expanded investment reaffirmed Sappi’s commitment to the province.