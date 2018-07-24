WATCH | Metrorail to 'build wall' to stop crime after latest Cape Town train fire

The Passenger Rail Agency of South (Prasa) is planning to spend R70-million to build a wall in the most hard-hit areas of Metrorail infrastructure in Cape Town.

This comes after the fifth fire in the last two months broke out at Cape Town central station on July 21.

Richard Walker, Western Cape regional head of Prasa, told TimesLIVE that they would be erecting 30km of wall to protect their assets and infrastructure.