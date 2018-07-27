Amajita coach Thabo Senong is hoping to avoid a potential club versus country dispute when he assembles the squad for the Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations in Niger in February and March next year.

The national team qualified for the tournament‚ which falls outside the Fifa open window‚ last weekend after a 2-0 aggregate win over Malawi.

Senong said that engagements have already started with the clubs to prevent the problems that so regularly arise of players not being released.

Amajita must finish among the top four teams in Niger to earn themselves a place at the Fifa U-20 World Cup in Poland‚ which is in May and June next year.

“Engagement started before the qualifiers because we made sure that the concerned [club] coaches get our programme in terms of dates and camps‚” Senong said.

“Our league will be in season‚ so we need to humble ourselves again and try to find a good balance and synergy in terms of getting those players into preparation camps and into the tournament.

“We are going to sit with the coaches of various clubs again and I am encouraged because the relationships have improved. We need to go back now and give them feedback of the progress of the national team‚ and give them the dates of the tournament in Niger.”

Senong was speaking at a function where South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan congratulated Amajita and Banyana Banyana for qualifying for their respective Afcons‚ and the Women’s U-17 side for qualifying for their World Cup in Uruguay in November.