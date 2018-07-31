All the respect in the world for the ‘thin green line’ on World Rangers’ Day

Field ranger Respect Mathebula was out on patrol in the Kruger National Park when his unit came under attack by poachers. He was shot and‚ despite attempts to get him to hospital‚ he died on the same day on July 19.

He became the 269th field ranger killed in Africa since 2012.

This is according to the records from the International Ranger Federation (IRF) that collect data on those who died protecting Africa’s wildlife.

“At least 176 of these brave rangers have been gunned down by militia groups‚ unknown assailants or armed poachers working for multinational wildlife crime syndicates‚” the group said to mark World Ranger Day on Tuesday.

Mathebula also became the first field ranger killed in the Kruger National Park in over 50 years and the 70th this year.