Haaibo, why so late? Mzansi reacts to Ramaphosa's late-night address
On Tuesday night the ANC announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa would be addressing the nation about land redistribution and a plan to ignite economic growth based on outcomes from the party's two-day lekgotla.
However, two hours later and South Africans were still waiting. Eventually, just after 10pm, a recorded message was broadcast on news channels and social media platforms.
In the nearly seven-minute address Ramaphosa said the ruling party will move to amend section of 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.
But in the two hour wait between the announcement of the announcement and the actual announcement, South African's patience drew thin.
I thought these late night shenanigans ended with the other guy?— Tshepo David Khoza (@khozalities) August 1, 2018
When they make their announcements at night you know something is coming!!!....#Ramaphosa— Moagi_me (@moagi_eddey) August 1, 2018
Do I smell a whiff of panic? Or something more full blown? We urgently need proper & far-reaching land reform - but that was an extraordinary late-night thing & I'd like to know why#Ramaphosa— Gaye Davis (@Gaye_Davis) July 31, 2018
You can watch the full announcement here:
#Ramaphosa, #LandExpropriation and #Constitution have been trending on Twitter since the announcement was made.
There was mixed reaction to the decision on Twitter. Here's a snapshot of what Mzansi thinks.
If the land is not expropriated before elections next year ,we should not vote for ANC . No land ,No vote. #LandExpropriation— King David Dashe (@SirDavid_Dashe) August 1, 2018
For the past 7months, @MYANC has been making the same decision about #LandExpropriation without compensation & not even an acre of land has been expropriated. At this rate, it will take 2800 years expropriate 3 farms in ZA #Each1Teach1 #Ramaphosa— Romeo Mo Blaq™ (@PluckyNemes) August 1, 2018
Can you smelll nationalization #LandExpropriation pic.twitter.com/jDiNvfKJPf— Sibonakaliso Mhlongo (@SMhlongoEFF) August 1, 2018
Why is it Breaking News that ANC has resolved to push for constitutional amendment to expropriate land without compensation?— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) July 31, 2018
ANC took this resolution in December 2017 & supported EFF's #LandExpropriation motion in February this year. What's breaking about this reaffirmation?
I don’t celebrate too quickly anymore, #FeesMustFall taught me to never celebrate until you hear the Ts and Cs of any “victory”. First find out exactly what #LandExpropriation without compensation will mean for black people and if there are indeed great benefits.— Kgaetsedi🌐 (@Carolz_Carrot) July 31, 2018