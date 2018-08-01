South Africa

Haaibo, why so late? Mzansi reacts to Ramaphosa's late-night address

01 August 2018 - 07:34 By Jessica Levitt
President Cyril Ramaphosa in an address to the nation on Tuesday night.
Image: Via MyANC YouTube

On Tuesday night the ANC announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa would be addressing the nation about land redistribution and a plan to ignite economic growth based on outcomes from the party's two-day lekgotla.

However, two hours later and South Africans were still waiting. Eventually, just after 10pm, a recorded message was broadcast on news channels and social media platforms.

In the nearly seven-minute address Ramaphosa said the ruling party will move to amend section of 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation. 

But in the two hour wait between the announcement of the announcement and the actual announcement, South African's patience drew thin.

You can watch the full announcement here:

#Ramaphosa, #LandExpropriation and #Constitution have been trending on Twitter since the announcement was made.

There was mixed reaction to the decision on Twitter. Here's a snapshot of what Mzansi thinks.

