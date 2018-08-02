WATCH | Gang of robbers go 'window shopping' with hammer in Centurion

A gang of robbers took window shopping to another level when they smashed their way into the front of a jewellery store and stuffed bags with loot in Centurion.

The audacious smash-and-grab heist happened at Mall @ Reds in Rooihuiskraal on Tuesday and was captured by CCTV security cameras.

Police spokesperson captain Agnes Huma confirmed the robbery‚ carried out at 7.45pm.

In the footage the robbers are seen repeatedly hitting and later kicking the display window‚ holding bags ready for the loot.

Huma said the owner closed the shop at 7.15pm and activated the alarm. The footage shows a security device‚ possibly pepper spray‚ being activated but not deterring the robbers from the task at hand.

No arrests have been made.