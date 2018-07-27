It shows two men approaching a white SUV crawling along in heavy traffic. One of the men reaches towards the driver’s side and yanks open the door. He crawls inside while the SUV veers slowly to the left and‚ after an apparent struggle‚ he emerges with a bag. The pair run past dozens of witnesses‚ through the traffic‚ and make their escape.

The incident reportedly happened on a busy road in Johannesburg, but exactly where and when is unclear.

The clip has attracted more than 1,000 comments‚ some lamenting the state of lawlessness or asking why nobody intervened to help the victim. Others said it was too dangerous to get involved. Many wanted to know if the SUV's doors were unlocked.

Casey Rousseau‚ marketing manager of 1st for Women Insurance‚ said although law enforcement agencies took steps to curb smash-and-grab incidents‚ it was largely up to motorists to protect themselves.