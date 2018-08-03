Shack-dwellers in Khayelitsha say they need the City of Cape Town to provide more toilets. In one section of Enkanini informal settlement‚ dozens of residents rely on just two toilets situated near Chris Hani train station in Ezimfeneni. As a result‚ residents relieve themselves in buckets and empty these beside a nearby railway line. Others have dug pit latrines in their yards.

“After the City set up these toilets [in 2015]‚ the number of people staying here increased to a point where two toilets cannot serve them adequately‚” says community leader Lilian Zono.

Residents also now walk to a block of damaged and doorless toilets in another area. Thembinkosi Mcotshe said these toilets were last maintained and cleaned in June 2017.

“City of Cape Town plumbers used to come and fix the toilets when they were blocked‚ but they simply got tired of them and stayed away from them altogether‚” he said.

“When you go to another area you face the possibility of coming across thugs who are out to mug residents‚” he said. “If you try to use toilets located in other areas at night‚ you may find them locked.”

“Now some residents dump their faeces in the damaged toilets and behind the toilets‚” said Mcotshe.