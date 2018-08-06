South Africa

Uitenhage housing protest ends in land occupation

06 August 2018 - 19:45 By Thamsanqa Mbovane‚ Groundup
Nomakhosazana Arends and Fiona Bossman mark out plots to occupy land apparently earmarked for a school in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage
Nomakhosazana Arends and Fiona Bossman mark out plots to occupy land apparently earmarked for a school in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage
Image: Thamsanqa Mbovane

About 100 people renting Reconstruction and Development programme (RDP) houses and living in backyard shacks took to the streets in KwaNobuhle township‚ Uitenhage‚ on Monday.

Protesters blew whistles‚ sang freedom songs and blocked busy Nomakhwezana Street with rocks‚ mattresses and burning tyres. The protesters‚ from Chris Hani‚ want houses of their own and services.

Resident Abednigo Ndlela has been living in shacks for over 25 years. “In some of the shacks I stayed for six years … I have been waiting for an RDP house for over two decades‚” he said.

Ndlela said time and again he would rent shacks from people who lived elsewhere‚ usually with their relatives. When the time came for RDP houses to be built‚ his landlord would return‚ evict him‚ demolish his shack‚ and then move into the new RDP house that government had built.

Councillor Lindelwa Qukubana (ANC) arrived at the protest. Choking on smoke‚ she suggested to the protesters: “Let’s stand across the road on the field and talk.”

A resident shouted‚ “No! Stand there and breathe the smoke like us!”

Abednigo Ndlela lives with his 13-year-old twin daughters in a rented one-room backyard shack whose mother died in back in 2008, he depends on his daughters’ social grants to survive
Abednigo Ndlela lives with his 13-year-old twin daughters in a rented one-room backyard shack whose mother died in back in 2008, he depends on his daughters’ social grants to survive
Image: Thamsanqa Mbovane

“It pains me when you burn tar roads while you demand new ones‚” said Qukubana. “There will be no budget for tarring roads that you keep burning”.

Residents complained about many problems‚ for example having received only 20 plastic rubbish bags in six months. “The rubbish truck is speeding when it comes to collect rubbish in our area. They drive the truck fast like a taxi … We need rubbish bins‚” a resident told the councillor.

Qukubana promised to convene a meeting with waste management and housing officials to talk about the issues for which she could not provide answers immediately.

“We have RDP houses whose owners have not been living in them for more than ten years. They are either living in Cape Town or Jo’burg. These people need to hand over those houses‚ [rather] than being landlords who don’t stay in their houses. We will call on the housing officials to deal with this issue‚” said Qukubana.

Before they were dispersed‚ residents vowed to occupy vacant land across Nomakhwezana Street‚ which is apparently earmarked for a school.

A resident shouted‚ “Let’s grab the land … We have many schools in this area!”

Residents soon returned with spades‚ hammers‚ planks and wheelbarrows‚ and started to mark out plots.

This article was originally published by GroundUp.

READ MORE

Vandals cause havoc at Bokamoso housing project in Soweto

Hours after the Bokamoso Social Housing Project was launched in Soweto‚ vandals trashed more than 30 units and left a pregnant woman injured‚ says ...
News
3 days ago

Joburg frees up land for pro-poor developments

The City of Johannesburg will release 71 properties‚ consisting of 119 erven‚ for development in and around the inner city - mostly to benefit the ...
News
6 days ago

East London’s hostels left to crumble

Hostel dwellers in Duncan Village‚ East London‚ say the municipality has not maintained their buildings for nearly 20 years.
News
11 days ago

Most read

  1. Wanted SA man fights extradition South Africa
  2. KZN cash heist gang on the run after police shootout South Africa
  3. Manana was included to get all sides‚ say hosts of gender-based violence event South Africa
  4. 87-year-old man walks three kilometres to fetch water South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X