About 100 people renting Reconstruction and Development programme (RDP) houses and living in backyard shacks took to the streets in KwaNobuhle township‚ Uitenhage‚ on Monday.

Protesters blew whistles‚ sang freedom songs and blocked busy Nomakhwezana Street with rocks‚ mattresses and burning tyres. The protesters‚ from Chris Hani‚ want houses of their own and services.

Resident Abednigo Ndlela has been living in shacks for over 25 years. “In some of the shacks I stayed for six years … I have been waiting for an RDP house for over two decades‚” he said.

Ndlela said time and again he would rent shacks from people who lived elsewhere‚ usually with their relatives. When the time came for RDP houses to be built‚ his landlord would return‚ evict him‚ demolish his shack‚ and then move into the new RDP house that government had built.

Councillor Lindelwa Qukubana (ANC) arrived at the protest. Choking on smoke‚ she suggested to the protesters: “Let’s stand across the road on the field and talk.”

A resident shouted‚ “No! Stand there and breathe the smoke like us!”