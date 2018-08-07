The man police say abducted and trafficked missing Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw last month is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old‚ who cannot be named by order of the court‚ faces charges of human trafficking.

He had originally been charged with kidnapping‚ and this grim change of tack by Organised Crime Unit detectives probing Louw’s disappearance gives a glimpse into what may have befallen the boy.

There is expected to be a public protest staged outside the court‚ with demonstrators wearing blue - Louw’s favourite colour.

It is believed that Louw was taken from his school‚ located less than a minute from his home‚ on the afternoon of July 17.