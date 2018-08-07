South Africa

Protests planned as alleged kidnapper of Miguel Louw appears in court

07 August 2018 - 06:00 By Jeff Wicks
Raylene Louw holds a photo of her missing son, Miguel Louw, in Durban on July 25, 2018.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

The man police say abducted and trafficked missing Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw last month is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old‚ who cannot be named by order of the court‚ faces charges of human trafficking.

He had originally been charged with kidnapping‚ and this grim change of tack by Organised Crime Unit detectives probing Louw’s disappearance gives a glimpse into what may have befallen the boy.

There is expected to be a public protest staged outside the court‚ with demonstrators wearing blue - Louw’s favourite colour.

It is believed that Louw was taken from his school‚ located less than a minute from his home‚ on the afternoon of July 17.

Durban mother Raylene Louw is pleading for the safe return of her 9-year-old son Miguel Louw. Miguel was abducted on his way home from school on July 17 2018.

According to Miguel's grandmother‚ Arlene Paul‚ CCTV footage placed Miguel at a KFC next door to his house with a man‚ who had been an acquaintance of the family for about two weeks‚ on the day of his disappearance.

Since his disappearance‚ his relatives have frantically taken up the search‚ canvassing shelters‚ hospitals and the state mortuary.

