Quick thinking saves hijacked KZN family

08 August 2018 - 10:24 By Suthentira Govender
Luck on the side of hijacked couple rescued by police in Geluksburg.
A KwaZulu-Natal couple and their three-year-old child managed to escape from the clutches of armed hijackers by contacting the police after being abducted.

Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the family was travelling in their VW Polo in the Geluksburg area of the Drakensberg when they were hijacked on Tuesday night.

"The suspects allegedly put the victims into their vehicle and drove with them in a convoy. The quick-thinking couple managed to contact police.

"The suspects were immediately intercepted by the police and a shootout ensued. One suspect was injured and taken to hospital under police guard‚" said Mbele.

"None of the police officers were injured during the shootout."

Police recovered a pistol‚ the victim’s VW Polo‚ the suspects' vehicle‚ which is suspected to be stolen‚ and dagga.

Three suspects were taken into custody and will appear in the Bergville Magistrate’s Court soon. They face charges of carjacking‚ attempted murder‚ possession of an unlicensed firearm‚ possession of suspected stolen property and possession of dagga.

“The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain whether it was used in any other crime‚” added Mbele.

