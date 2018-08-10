South Africa

Two injured as learner driver hits accelerator instead of brake

10 August 2018 - 13:52 By Malibongwe Dayimani
A car plunged into a river near Pefferville Primary School in East London resulting in 28-year-old Mlandeleli Tyutyani and his 70-year-old instructor Mzwandile Ngamntwini sustaining minor injuries on August 9 2018
Image: Lisekho Madikane

An afternoon driving lesson took a turn for the worse when a learner driver mistakenly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake‚ sending the car “flying”.

The Mazda Sting hatchback‚ which reportedly “flew” for 15 metres‚ landed at the bottom of a bridge in Pefferville‚ East London. The 28-year-old learner driver‚ Mlandeleli Tyutyani‚ and his 70-year-old instructor and neighbour‚ Mzwandile Ngamntwini‚ sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The accident‚ which took place on the busy Douglas Smith Highway at about 2.45pm on Wednesday‚ drew dozens of curious onlookers.

Tyutyani‚ who sustained minor injuries to the upper body‚ was taken to an East London hospital for further examination by paramedics. He was later given the all clear.

A bruised Ngamntwini said the car belongs to Tyutyani’s father‚ who is his best friend and neighbour in Phumlani village‚ outside East London.

“His father asked me to teach his son how to drive. He showed interest and was slowly improving with each lesson. This was our third lesson‚ where I take him to drive during busy traffic hours in town‚” said Ngamntwini.

“He selected the second gear as I instructed him‚ but then he went hard on the accelerator. I told him to ease a little and gently hit the brakes‚ but he just continued pressing on the accelerator.”

DispatchLIVE

