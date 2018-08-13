#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile has been convicted on charges of public violence‚ failing to comply with a police instruction and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The student of the Durban University of Technology appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Monday before Magistrate Siphiwe Hlophe.

The public gallery was a sea of red‚ with members of the EFF Students Command showing their support for the popular activist.

Nearly three years after his arrest in 2016‚ during the height of national student unrest‚ Khanyile made an admission that would ultimately result in a guilty verdict.