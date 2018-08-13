So long‚ Shaun Abrahams...

The Constitutional Court ruled on Monday that he must step down as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The apex court ruled that he was invalidly appointed because former president Jacob Zuma had illegally “bought” Mxolisi Nxasana out of office with a massive payout. Abrahams is no stranger to controversy. During his tenure at the helm of the NPA‚ he has endured his fair share of criticism from those who suggested he was appointed as a lackey to ensure that Zuma was not prosecuted. Abrahams has denied this repeatedly.

Here are three quotes from Abrahams during his time in the hot seat at the NPA:

“What if this decision was made by a judge? What if this decision was made by the public protector? Would your reaction have been the same? The days of disrespecting decisions of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are over… The days of non-accountability and not holding senior government officials accountable are over.”

On October 11 2016‚ Abrahams announced that the NPA would prosecute the finance minister at the time‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ on fraud charges. When asked about the timing of the announcement to prosecute Gordhan and two former colleagues at the South African Revenue Service‚ Oupa Magashula and Ivan Pillay‚ Abrahams repeatedly denied that the NPA was captured.