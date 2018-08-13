Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa will restore public confidence in NPA‚ says ANC

13 August 2018 - 14:17 By Timeslive
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Image: Gallo Images

Monday's Constitutional Court judgment provides President Cyril Ramaphosa with the necessary space to move with speed and urgency to resolve the leadership question at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)‚ according to the ruling party‚ the African National Congress.

The court ruled the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as the country’s National Director of Public Prosecutions was invalid and directed Ramaphosa to appoint a new NPA head within 90 days.

"What is critical for the ANC is the restoration of the independence‚ integrity and credibility of this key law-enforcement agency. Anything that compromises the independence of the NPA will undermine its credibility and lead to a serious erosion of the rule of law‚" party spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

"The ANC has confidence in its President‚ who is also the President of the country‚ Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa‚ to handle this matter in a manner that will restore public confidence in our prosecuting authority."

