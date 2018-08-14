The three were appointed to senior executive positions in Kidrogen. Ncube was the chief executive officer‚ Erasmus the chief financial officer and Prins the chief operating officer.

On their contracts‚ the annual package for each of them was R1‚025‚434.32. This amount was scratched out and an amount of R1‚115‚764.20 was written by hand.

For their monthly earnings‚ the three scratched out the R78‚879.56 that was originally printed on the contract and replaced it with R92‚980.35‚ also written by hand.

Defending their actions‚ Prins told the court that the alteration was made because the package on the contract did not include some of the benefits to which they were entitled.

After making these alterations‚ the three never took their employment contracts to the company’s board for approval. This is one of the facts that made Judge Robert Lagrange rule that they had unlawfully enriched themselves.

“I am satisfied that the respondents were not entitled to the various payments mentioned in the charges for which they were dismissed and that overall their conduct in receiving all those payments was dishonest and warranted their dismissal‚” said La Grange in his judgment.

The three were dismissed following an internal disciplinary hearing‚ which found them guilty of gross dishonesty.

The hearing found that they unlawfully and dishonestly enriched themselves by receiving salaries higher than what they were entitled to‚ back-pay in varying amounts in October 2014‚ "13th cheques" in December 2013 and December 2014‚ as well as a discretionary bonus.