The future of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) first state capture trial hangs in the balance‚ as the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court will on Tuesday rule on whether to throw the Estina dairy project case out of court.

Magistrate Collin Nekosi has to decide whether to grant the NPA’s application for a three to six month postponement‚ so that it can finalise certain financial aspects of its case‚ pertaining the alleged theft of millions intended for poor black farmers.

Nekosi will be given one day after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo begins his inquiry into state capture.

Prosecutor Justice Bakamela told the court: “The state requests this postponement to finalise financial investigation and continue extradition proceedings from the United Arab Emirates. Furthermore‚ the state needs a period of two to six months to finalise investigations.”