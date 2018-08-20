Sisters in crime ordered to pay mom back R1.5-million

Two KwaZulu-Natal sisters have until the end of October to pay back R1.5-million that they stole from their mother in 2016 or face jail time.

The Durban Regional Court ruled that Anisa Sayed Khan‚ 39‚ and Zaadhaya Khan, 33, would have to serve five years in prison if they do not pay R750‚000 each as well as their returned bail of R20‚000 to their mother within the next two-and-a-half months.

"The accused defrauded their biological mother by transferring more than R1.5-million from her bank account into theirs after the death of her husband‚" said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane.

A case of theft was opened at the Umzinto police station and assigned to the provincial detectives for investigation.

"The accused were arrested‚ charged and taken to court where they were released on R20‚000 bail each. They were successfully prosecuted and were each sentenced to five years’ imprisonment which is wholly suspended for five years‚ on condition that the accused are not convicted for a similar offence."

Zwane explained that the sisters would have to cash out their bail to pay back their mother immediately while the remainder of the money would have to be handed over by the end of October to avoid jail.