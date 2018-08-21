South Africa

Calls mount for student fee-hike protesters to get amnesty

21 August 2018 - 14:33 By Nonkululeko Njilo
#FeesMustFall student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile. File photo
#FeesMustFall student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile. File photo
Image: THULI DLAMINI

The South African Union of Students has joined a growing chorus of calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant amnesty to all student activists who were charged during the Fees Must Fall protests.

“As a union we find it morally unjust to continue purging students for engaging in a genuine and principled struggle that seeks to uplift the poor and marginalised communities‚” said SAUS secretary general Lwandile Mtsolo on Tuesday.

Mtsolo slammed the prosecution of fees activists‚ saying that citizens lived among those who had molested and raped‚ but students who protested for free quality education were jailed. Free education was a fundamental demand enshrined in the Freedom Charter‚ he said.

The call to grant amnesty to activists was kicked off by Mcebo Dlamini who walked to the Union Buildings to deliver a formal letter requesting amnesty from the president for protesters.

Free education activist Bonginkosi Khanyile from the Durban University of Technology was found guilty last week of public violence‚ failing to comply with police instructions and being in possession of a dangerous weapon. The charges emanated from incidents which occurred during the height of the university fee-hike revolt back in 2016.

Dlamini is facing charges of theft‚ assault‚ public violence and malicious damage to property relating to incidents that unfolded during the October 2016 fee-hike revolt. His case returns to court on September 3.

READ MORE

We will sleep at Union Buildings until we see Ramaphosa face to face‚ says convicted Fees Must Fall activist

Convicted Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile intends to sleep at the Union Buildings until he gets to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
News
9 hours ago

#FeesMustFall activist to stage sleep-out at Union Buildings

Convicted #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile will stage a one-man sleep-out at the Union Buildings in hopes that his demonstration will stir ...
News
1 day ago

Habib should stand with #FeesMustFall students who've been criminally charged: Mcebo Dlamini

Student leader Mcebo Dlamini on Monday headed back to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court‚ where he is due to go on trial for a string of charges ...
News
1 day ago

Numsa wants charges dropped against Fees Must Fall activists

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) threw its weight behind Fees Must Fall activists on Tuesday‚ saying charges should be ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Taps run dry as drought grips Queenstown South Africa
  2. SABC in desperate financial straits South Africa
  3. R1.2m online love 'fraudsters' face a battle for bail South Africa
  4. Peaceful protest against child killings in Diepsloot South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

CCTV video shows moment of Genoa bridge collapse
Four challenges the state capture inquiry faced before it even started
X