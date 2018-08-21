Police captain shocked when accused of molesting children
The forensic investigating officer accused of sexually assaulting and raping two Grade 3 learners said he was rendered sick and booked off work for three days after he learned of the allegations in March.
The 31-year-old captain‚ who cannot be named due to the nature of the crime‚ told the Protea Magistrate’s Court that he did not sexually assault learners from AB Xuma Primary School‚ whom he had interviewed in preparation for a case against an expelled security guard accused of the same charges.
“On March 12 I reported for duty at Orlando police station’s FCS and then went to AB Xuma to interview 83 learners who were alleged to have been sexually assaulted by a security guard‚” said the captain in his affidavit.
He said he had called one of the learners on a list given to him in order to obtain her statement.
“I introduced myself and told her I was there to interview her in connection with Mkhulu’s case and that I was there to take down their statements. I asked her if she was interviewed at the Teddy Bear Clinic and she said yes‚ that’s when I ticked off her name so I could confirm with the clinic whether they indeed interviewed her.” He said he called another learner and followed the same procedure before moving on to learners in Grade 3.
“While interviewing the learner‚ I asked her if she knew others who were also interviewed at the Teddy Bear Clinic and she said yes. I asked her to call them. She returned with four other learners and they were dancing at the door of the classroom I was using to conduct interviews and I asked them what sort of dance was that. They said it’s a dance called twerking and that was taught to them by Mkhulu‚” he said.
The forensic investigator‚ who holds an honours degree in social work‚ said he was shocked the following day when he was confronted by his superiors and two unknown women at the school.
According to his affidavit‚ he said he was questioned about the method he had employed while interviewing the learners.
“One lady asked me how I conduct my interviews and I told her that we sit at opposite sides of the table and I ask them questions. The lady asked me if I use a ginger bread man‚ which is used to identify body parts for children and I said no. I was taking statements and not assessing the learners‚” he said.
“I fell sick and couldn’t sleep on the day I was told about the allegations. I saw a doctor and he booked me off for three days because I would never put a victim through trauma of that nature.”
He said he was relieved of his daily duties and had been stationed at the SAPS Provincial Headquarters in Parktown‚ where he had been assigned register duties and assisting with logistics.
The bail hearing continues.
-SowetanLIVE