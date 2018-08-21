The forensic investigating officer accused of sexually assaulting and raping two Grade 3 learners said he was rendered sick and booked off work for three days after he learned of the allegations in March.

The 31-year-old captain‚ who cannot be named due to the nature of the crime‚ told the Protea Magistrate’s Court that he did not sexually assault learners from AB Xuma Primary School‚ whom he had interviewed in preparation for a case against an expelled security guard accused of the same charges.

“On March 12 I reported for duty at Orlando police station’s FCS and then went to AB Xuma to interview 83 learners who were alleged to have been sexually assaulted by a security guard‚” said the captain in his affidavit.

He said he had called one of the learners on a list given to him in order to obtain her statement.

“I introduced myself and told her I was there to interview her in connection with Mkhulu’s case and that I was there to take down their statements. I asked her if she was interviewed at the Teddy Bear Clinic and she said yes‚ that’s when I ticked off her name so I could confirm with the clinic whether they indeed interviewed her.” He said he called another learner and followed the same procedure before moving on to learners in Grade 3.