The charred remains of an unidentified man have been found in Etwatwa on the East Rand‚ police said on Wednesday.

The body was found on Tuesday morning by a member of the public‚ said Captain Kay Makhubele.

"[The person] was walking past the grazing farm land and noticed the body of a man lying on the ground. She immediately informed the nearby community who alerted police‚" said Makhubele.

"Upon arrival‚ police found the burnt body of a middle-aged man with both feet tied with wire."

A murder case had since been opened.