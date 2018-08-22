South Africa

Unidentified burnt body found in Etwatwa

22 August 2018 - 07:26 By NALEDI SHANGE
File photo.
File photo.
Image: iStock

The charred remains of an unidentified man have been found in Etwatwa on the East Rand‚ police said on Wednesday.

The body was found on Tuesday morning by a member of the public‚ said Captain Kay Makhubele.

"[The person] was walking past the grazing farm land and noticed the body of a man lying on the ground. She immediately informed the nearby community who alerted police‚" said Makhubele.

"Upon arrival‚ police found the burnt body of a middle-aged man with both feet tied with wire."

A murder case had since been opened.

Durban police make grisly discovery as boy's body pulled from river

The body of a boy who had been stabbed repeatedly and whose throat was slit has been pulled from a river in Durban.
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Google Reviews plummet for family business after Adam Catzavelos' k-word video South Africa
  2. Adam Catzavelos to be probed by SA Human Rights Commission for k-word video South Africa
  3. 'Murder mom' to swap prison cell for hospital bed South Africa
  4. Beauty queen on trial for ordering Canadian husband killed World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
X