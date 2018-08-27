South Africa

John Block out on bail as he fights corruption conviction

27 August 2018 - 16:15 By Ernest Mabuza
Image: Tsheko Kabasia © Sunday World.

Former ANC Northern Cape chairman John Block and his business associate Christo Scholtz were on Monday granted bail of R50‚000 each by the High Court in Kimberley as they seek to appeal their convictions and sentences for corruption.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last week dismissed the pair’s appeal against 15-year jail terms imposed on them by the Kimberley High Court for corruption in 2016.

Block and Scholtz were supposed to present themselves to the nearest correctional services facility following the confirmation of their convictions and sentences by the SCA.

However‚ they want to make an appeal to the Constitutional Court.

They applied to be released on bail on Monday‚ pending the outcome of the planned appeal to the Constitutional Court.

