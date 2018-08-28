A top Durban school is embroiled in a racism scandal after a teacher is alleged to have used a derogatory term when referring to black pupils.

It is understood that the teacher‚ whose identity is known to TimesLIVE‚ resigned from the Westville Girls High School on Monday.

In a letter issued by the school on Tuesday principal Catherine Raw outlined the scope of the school’s probe into the matter‚ which was initiated last week.