South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Adam Catzavelos's brother talks about THAT racist beach video

27 August 2018 - 11:02 By TimesLIVE
Image: Via Twitter/@MbuyiseniNdlozi

The brother of Adam Catzavelos has spoken out about the racist beach video and the impact it has had on the family.

Watch Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser talk to Nic Catzavelos:

Nick Catzavelos, Adam’s brother, joins Eusebius McKaiser in studio to delve into the #AdamCatzavelos issue

Posted by 702 on Monday, 27 August 2018

Nic previously told the Sunday Times that the family had gone into hiding after they received death threats over his racist video.

"This week while I was at my dad's house the telephone rang. When dad answered the person on the other end said he was coming to kill him," said Adam's elder brother, Nic.

"We are terrified. I have never been afraid living in my country before. Now when I walk to my mother's house 800m away from my home, I look over my shoulder. We are living in fear."

Nic Catzavelos has spoken out on his racist brother Adam - Here's what he said

Nick Catzavelos said his brother sent the video to a group of friends on WhatsApp. They then passed it on until it leaked.
News
2 hours ago

A number of organisations that did business with the family's company, St George's Fine Foods, this week ended their relationship with the company. The company provides bastings and sauces to restaurants across South Africa.

On Friday Adam issued a statement apologising for the video, saying he had been "thoughtless and insensitive".

He said: "I have watched my video and feel total shame. It is hard to put into words what I want to say and genuinely apologise."

Nic said his brother's actions were totally abhorrent.

"He has brought shame on the family, who have never harboured ill will towards anyone in SA.

MORE

'We are terrified': Adam Catzavelos's 'devastated' family live in fear

Parents and siblings go into hiding after death threats
News
1 day ago

'I watched my video & feel total shame': Adam Catzavelos apologises for k-word video

Adam Catzavelos‚ who caused national outrage after a video of him using the k-word went viral on Tuesday‚ has apologised to South Africa for the ...
News
3 days ago

Nike stores reopen following backlash over Adam Catzavelos's racist video

Nike stores in SA were all open on Friday, the company said, after some were closed following a backlash over racist comments by Adam Catzavelos, who ...
News
2 days ago

'Nah Adam, we don’t buy it': Mzansi responds to Catzavelos's apology

Social media was unimpressed with Adam Catzavelos's apology for the racist beach holiday video that caused outrage this week. 
News
2 days ago

Save our jobs‚ beg staff at 'racist' Adam Catzavelos's food company

The staff at beach racist Adam Catzavelos’s food company have begged deserting customers not to leave them jobless.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Ugandan high court grants bail to lawmaker charged with treason World
  2. 'Stressed, weeping' pilot caused deadly Nepal plane crash - inquiry World
  3. Organised agriculture takes steps to transform sector South Africa
  4. Pope says psychiatrists can help gay children and their parents World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Chilly southern snow surprise
Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
X