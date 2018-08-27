WATCH LIVE | Adam Catzavelos's brother talks about THAT racist beach video
The brother of Adam Catzavelos has spoken out about the racist beach video and the impact it has had on the family.
Watch Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser talk to Nic Catzavelos:
Nick Catzavelos, Adam’s brother, joins Eusebius McKaiser in studio to delve into the #AdamCatzavelos issuePosted by 702 on Monday, 27 August 2018
Nic previously told the Sunday Times that the family had gone into hiding after they received death threats over his racist video.
"This week while I was at my dad's house the telephone rang. When dad answered the person on the other end said he was coming to kill him," said Adam's elder brother, Nic.
"We are terrified. I have never been afraid living in my country before. Now when I walk to my mother's house 800m away from my home, I look over my shoulder. We are living in fear."
A number of organisations that did business with the family's company, St George's Fine Foods, this week ended their relationship with the company. The company provides bastings and sauces to restaurants across South Africa.
On Friday Adam issued a statement apologising for the video, saying he had been "thoughtless and insensitive".
He said: "I have watched my video and feel total shame. It is hard to put into words what I want to say and genuinely apologise."
Nic said his brother's actions were totally abhorrent.
"He has brought shame on the family, who have never harboured ill will towards anyone in SA.