WATCH LIVE | Adam Catzavelos's brother talks about THAT racist beach video

Nic previously told the Sunday Times that the family had gone into hiding after they received death threats over his racist video.

"This week while I was at my dad's house the telephone rang. When dad answered the person on the other end said he was coming to kill him," said Adam's elder brother, Nic.

"We are terrified. I have never been afraid living in my country before. Now when I walk to my mother's house 800m away from my home, I look over my shoulder. We are living in fear."