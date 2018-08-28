Following scores of photographs and videos allegedly depicting “fake” food being sold at foreign-owned spaza shops in several townships‚ the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that it was taking steps to verify these claims.

Ministry spokesman Popo Maja said they had received numerous complaints – saying that if they were true then the food posed a serious danger.

"While the authenticity of these videos cannot be verified‚ some cases are currently being investigated by the environmental health practitioners based in municipalities. We have the responsibility to determine if there is truth to these allegations‚ and where necessary take urgent action against perpetrators‚" said Maja.

He said that‚ so far‚ the videos and pictures had claimed that eggs‚ rice‚ fish‚ beef‚ mutton‚ fizzy cold drinks‚ bottled water‚ bread‚ margarine baked beans and syrup were among the fake items.