Police remained on high alert in White City‚ Soweto‚ on Wednesday evening after two people were killed when foreign-owned shops were looted.

“There were two bodies that were recovered. One was shot. The other one had a stab wound‚” police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said.

Two people had also been arrested‚ one for murder and another for attempted murder.

“The situation now has stabilised and the police have been posted all over the area.”

Dlamini said they are also investigating messages on social media where people said they were going to target foreign-owned shops.

“It (the messages) doesn’t specify in which areas they are [going to attack]. It is just a general message.”

Dlamini could not confirm how many shops were looted on Wednesday‚ but confirmed they were all owned by foreigners.