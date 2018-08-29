Public Protector to probe horse-racing industry in Gauteng

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be holding public hearings into alleged improprieties related to the corporatisation of the horse-racing industry in Gauteng.

The hearings will start on September 4 at Mkhwebane’s offices in Pretoria.

They will form part of her investigation into alleged maladministration and improper conduct related to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Gauteng Provincial Government and the Gauteng horse-racing industry‚ concluded 21 years ago. It led to the transfer of certain racecourses to Phumelela Gaming and Leisure (PTY) Limited.

“The MoU sought to re-organise and restructure the industry into a single corporate structure‚ reduce the involvement of the (provincial government) in the sport and make the sport economically viable‚” said Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe on Wednesday.