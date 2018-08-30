A Somalian national helping his fellow countrymen pack up a shop in Diepkloof‚ Soweto‚ said on Thursday they were targeted by looters after the health ministry announced an investigation into the alleged selling of suspected expired or counterfeit goods.

Locals had gone on the rampage on Wednesday‚ looting their shops. This followed a statement that a probe was under way into unconfirmed reports of “fake” food being sold by foreign spaza shops in several townships.

The shop owner‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said prior to these allegations there had been peace between them and the community they served.

“People are right [for being angry]. There is a law‚ there is a government. If the government has opened the way [through announcing the investigation] what will happen? You and me we don’t have a problem. The problem in South Africa is the government‚” he said‚ emphasising that he did not blame the locals for their actions.

He suggested that the government had acted recklessly in handling the matter‚ adding that they‚ as foreign nationals‚ could also retaliate.

“Right now‚ even as you are talking to me‚ you are not safe right now. I can kill you and go‚” he said‚ attempting to find the words to explain how volatile the situation was.