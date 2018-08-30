Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students have vowed not to rest until the killers of Andries Katlego Monareng are criminally prosecuted and jailed.

Monareng‚ 26‚ a third level LLB student who was originally from Limpopo and a member of PAC student organisation Pasma‚ was shot dead‚ allegedly by police‚ following unrest which erupted after the SRC elections last week.

"We are losing students but no one is taken to account. We will not rest. We will get answers and the perpetrators will be taken to task‚" said Sasco convenor‚ Thabang Boima‚ speaking at Monareng's memorial service at TUT's Gencor Community hall on Thursday.

"We will not rest until the perpetrator is serving a life sentence.

"We must prevent incidents like this. People say God has given and God has taken‚ but this is not God‚" he said.

Sthembiso Mncube‚ former Pasma chairperson‚ described Monareng as a "dedicated cadre".