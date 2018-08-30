TUT students vow to fight to see killers of fellow student jailed
Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students have vowed not to rest until the killers of Andries Katlego Monareng are criminally prosecuted and jailed.
Monareng‚ 26‚ a third level LLB student who was originally from Limpopo and a member of PAC student organisation Pasma‚ was shot dead‚ allegedly by police‚ following unrest which erupted after the SRC elections last week.
"We are losing students but no one is taken to account. We will not rest. We will get answers and the perpetrators will be taken to task‚" said Sasco convenor‚ Thabang Boima‚ speaking at Monareng's memorial service at TUT's Gencor Community hall on Thursday.
"We will not rest until the perpetrator is serving a life sentence.
"We must prevent incidents like this. People say God has given and God has taken‚ but this is not God‚" he said.
Sthembiso Mncube‚ former Pasma chairperson‚ described Monareng as a "dedicated cadre".
"He was commited to the ideas of Pan Africanism. He wouldn't miss a meeting."
Pasma's political head‚ Gift Mabuza‚ called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to "call those who are responsible to task".
"Our cadre was brutally murdered by the police. We have submitted our memorandum to the police ministry.
"Soshanguve students are united. We don't need any signal of what must happen to the perpetrators."
He said Monareng had been at the forefront of the #FeesMustFall movement.
"We have not reaped the fruits of the merger (of institutions). We still remain disadvantaged.
SRC President Katlego Makyobola on the podium. He says they saw a police official shoot down Monareng, but would allow the university and IPID conduct their investigation. #TUT #TUTMemorial pic.twitter.com/CPRaEgvwpF— Nonkululeko Njilo👑 (@Nkulee_Njilo) August 30, 2018
"Soshanguve is isolated. We have been crying about students being mugged and drugs on campuses‚" Mabuza said.
The EFF Student Command's Rendani Nematswerani said:" It is painful to meet at this situation that was caused by reckless management of TUT".
He accused management of ignoring the students and their demands.
"They respond with arrogance and brutality. Every day students die; every day students are raped.
"It can't be business as usual when people kill innocent souls‚" said the Democratic Alliance's Student Organisation's Tshepiso Modiba.