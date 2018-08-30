South Africa

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY

WATCH LIVE | Themba Maseko dishes the dirt at state capture inquiry

30 August 2018 - 08:26 By TimesLIVE

Themba Maseko is continuing his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the former Government Communication and Information System told the inquiry that he was convinced government officials who have tangible information that could assist the commission of inquiry into state capture feared coming forward because they might be targeted.

Maseko was the fourth witness to come forward with evidence of how the embattled Gupta brothers allegedly used their relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to assist them in trying to “force” Maseko to redirect R600-million worth of government advertising to their then New Age newspaper.

Earlier on Wednesday‚ former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor concluded her testimony after she was asked to explain certain contradictions in both her written and oral statements to the Hawks about her allegations that the Gupta brothers had approached her with a Cabinet job offer.

Mentor set the record straight‚ and then complained that the Hawks wanted her to sign a statement that had inaccuracies‚ including the date and venue of the signatures on the document.

