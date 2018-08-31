Educationist‚ academic and author Jonathan Jansen has slammed the government for not caring about the education of the poor.

Jansen was delivering the keynote address on the final day of a three-day National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) conference on Friday where he said: “I have come to the conclusion‚ and it wasn’t an easy one‚ that government doesn’t care about the education of the poor.”

He said that if the government did care to fix the country’s education system‚ they should put more focus on improving preschool education‚ “which has the greatest need”‚ as opposed to tertiary education‚ “which has the loudest noise”.