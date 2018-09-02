Students who walked out of exam in viral videos could face suspension

However, students later claimed that they were given the wrong examination.

University of Limpopo Vice-chancellor, Mpho Mokgolang, told the Sunday Tribune that the cover on the exam was not correct, but the content was. While the exam will be rewritten on September 11, the students who walked out could face suspension once the university's investigation was complete.

Mokgolang and University of Limpopo Student Representative Council president, Mintirho Mnisi, believed that students should have followed exam protocol and raised their hand if they had a query.