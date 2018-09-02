Students who walked out of exam in viral videos could face suspension
Students who stormed out of an exam at the University of Limpopo could face suspension.
Earlier this week videos showing the third-year education students walking out of the lecture hall in protest went viral. The students reportedly left because the exam was 'too difficult'.
Enough about Bonang and phil mphela on Sun city story. University of Limpopo Students left in the exam center saying the exam is too difficult.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xD8yHk2rC2— Live A Little (@BornToLeadSA) August 28, 2018
Institution reputation down the drain, I'm sure we wrote more difficult papers but never done such... Auditing and Macn those are monster courses... Do we ever think before we act though, the varsity will make an example with her unfortunately. University of Limpopo pic.twitter.com/QhYmaznQbu— D'PRINCE... (@psmagane) August 29, 2018
However, students later claimed that they were given the wrong examination.
University of Limpopo Vice-chancellor, Mpho Mokgolang, told the Sunday Tribune that the cover on the exam was not correct, but the content was. While the exam will be rewritten on September 11, the students who walked out could face suspension once the university's investigation was complete.
Mokgolang and University of Limpopo Student Representative Council president, Mintirho Mnisi, believed that students should have followed exam protocol and raised their hand if they had a query.