South Africa

Students who walked out of exam in viral videos could face suspension

02 September 2018 - 08:08 By TimesLIVE
University of Limpopo students are seen walking out of an exam this week in a video that has since gone viral.
Image: Twitter/ @Aysap_

Students who stormed out of an exam at the University of Limpopo could face suspension.

Earlier this week videos showing the third-year education students walking out of the lecture hall in protest went viral. The students reportedly left because the exam was 'too difficult'.

However, students later claimed that they were given the wrong examination.

University of Limpopo Vice-chancellor, Mpho Mokgolang, told the Sunday Tribune that the cover on the exam was not correct, but the content was. While the exam will be rewritten on September 11, the students who walked out could face suspension once the university's investigation was complete.

Mokgolang and University of Limpopo Student Representative Council president, Mintirho Mnisi, believed that students should have followed exam protocol and raised their hand if they had a query.

