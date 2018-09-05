Refuse removal Interruptions ‘politically motivated‚ says Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says interruptions to the city’s refuse removal services over the past two weeks have been “politically motivated”.

Mashaba said in a statement on Wednesday that politically-motivated protests had taken place outside Pikitup depots in the Soweto‚ Midrand‚ Diepsloot and Ivory Park areas over the past two weeks‚ and that these protests were in response to the city’s insourcing of contract workers for Pikitup. “We have received intelligence from individuals that former temporary contract workers are being approached by political forces in an effort to instigate instability within the City’s cleaning services‚” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said when the decision to insource contract workers was announced‚ it was clear that the city could only insource a defined number of people and that clear criteria were agreed to on the matter through engagements with key stakeholders in the organised labour and contract worker spaces.