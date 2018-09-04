Concerns are growing that Pikitup’s failure to collect refuse could become a health hazard in some parts of Johannesburg.

Pikitup has been unable to collect refuse in parts of Midrand and Soweto due to job seekers who have staged a protest at some of its depots.

Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said their employees were not on strike. However‚ they were unable to operate because of people who were demanding jobs from the waste management company.

“The people protest outside our gates and prevent trucks from leaving the depots‚” explained Mkhwanazi.

He said the job seekers were threatening employees’ lives. “Today a truck was stoned in Westbury during collection. Two weeks ago another truck was stoned at Zondi depot and the Central Camp depot was set alight last week‚” said Mkhwanazi. Another truck was set alight two weeks ago in Diepkloof‚ Soweto.