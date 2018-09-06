Building where fatal fire started was bad‚ but it was not the worst

The Bank of Lisbon building which caught fire on Wednesday - ultimately resulting in the death of three firefighters - was not the worst of the government facilities recently assessed for health and safety compliance.

This despite the building receiving a 21% compliance score.

Gauteng infrastructure development MEC Jacob Mamabolo made the shock admission on Thursday‚ following the fatal blaze at the building‚ which housed at least three government departments in the Johannesburg CBD.

One of the three firefighters who died in the fire fell from the building‚ while the two others died inside. There were no other reported fatalities.

The fire continued to burn on Thursday.