South Africa

Five suspects arrested for allegedly dousing senior Pikitup manager with petrol

06 September 2018 - 20:06 By Timeslive
It is alleged that‚ on September 3 2018‚ the five suspects assaulted the manager‚ dousing him with petrol and threatening to set him alight
Five suspects have been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of a Pikitup general manager who was allegedly assaulted and doused with petrol by protesters picketing outside the trash collector’s offices on Monday.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the suspects were part of the protesters who have been picketing outside Pikitup offices since Monday‚ demanding that they be employed by the city’s waste management company.

“It is alleged that‚ on Monday‚ the suspects assaulted the manager‚ dousing him with petrol and threatening to set him alight. Fortunately‚ the manager was able to escape.

Following the incident‚ the matter was reported to City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) Department; members of the Hawks‚ the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) were subsequently notified.

“Early today‚ the manager was able to positively identify the suspects‚ who are known to him‚ from protesters picketing outside Pikitup’s offices. The suspects were arrested on the scene and are being detained at the Hillbrow Police station. They are expected to appear before the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Friday)‚” Mashaba said in a statement on Thursday evening.

