eThekwini deputy mayor Fawzia Peer has called for calm within the Phoenix community following the discovery of the body. Peer was addressing community members during a community prayer‚ organised by the Phoenix religious leader forum‚ on Thursday near the site where the body had been discovered by authorities

“I urge the community to exercise caution (and) restraint as this case has been prioritised by our authorities‚ or I would say the case in question at the moment‚” said Peer.

“In this difficult time and this hour of consolation‚ it is best that our thoughts be with the bereaved family of the child that was found right here‚ let us keep them in our soulful prayers and that there is swift justice to bring closure as a way of healing for the grieving family.”